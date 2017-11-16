AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Unchanged Week Ahead of Thanksgiving

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.30 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same as last week and is 34 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average per gallon at $2.45, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.20 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.56, which is the same as this day last week and 41 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Strong fall consumer gasoline demand has continued into November and is chipping away at national gasoline inventory. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports total gasoline inventories dropped by 3.3 million barrels in their latest report.

“The statewide gas price average in the lone star state has remained steady over the last week, and Texans are still enjoying some of the cheapest gas prices in the country heading into the busy Thanksgiving travel period, said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas Senior Public Affairs Specialist. “As millions plan holiday vacations, AAA’s professional inspectors, who conduct annual evaluations of nearly 59,000 AAA Inspected & Approved hotels and restaurants, have selected 12 of their favorite festive Diamond Rated properties to visit this holiday season. Go to AAA.com for more details.”

On the week, most Texas market averages remained flat while some decreased by one cent. However, two markets saw an increase with El Paso rising by a penny and Texarkana going up by three cents.

Texas motorists are still paying some of the cheapest prices in the country for gasoline. Texas ranks 6th in the nation among states with the lowest gas prices. Meanwhile, drivers in Alabama ($2.27) are paying the least for a gallon of regular unleaded. Drivers on the West Coast are paying the most for gasoline in the United States.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

