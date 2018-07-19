AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Dropping; lower than a month ago

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.63 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less than last week and is 56 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.12 while drivers in San Antonio, McAllen and Amarillo are paying the least at $2.53 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.86, which is two cents less than this day last week and 59 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Crude oil supply is starting to keep pace with demand, meanwhile oil prices dropped slightly week-to-week. This trend is forcing retail gas prices to continue to fall across Texas.

“While prices at the pump around most cities in Texas are less expensive than last month, motorists are paying 56 cents more per gallon, on average, compared to this time last year,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “To help save money on gas, AAA Texas recommends motorists avoid quick starts and stops, maintain their vehicles and make sure their tires are properly inflated.”

Most southern states are enjoying the lowest gas prices in the country, on average, with prices at the pump between $2.55 to $2.68. Drivers in the Western region of the US are paying the most at the pump with averages ranging from $3.04 to $3.78.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas. Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/ .