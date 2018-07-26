AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Holds Steady; Some Individual Markets See Dips and Spikes In Volatile Market

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.63 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same as last week and is 54 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.11 while drivers in San Antonio and Wichita Falls are paying the least at $2.53 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.85, which is a penny less than this day last week and 57 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Volatility is the trend for July gas prices as the rate for crude oil rises and drops amid lingering geopolitical concerns. In the U.S., the first half of the month saw pump prices increase from $2.85 to $2.89, while the second half is proving cheaper with the national gas price average down to $2.85 today.

“Texans are seeing a variety of prices at the gas pump as they fill up to take summer road trips this week,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “As drivers prepare to take the roads, AAA Texas encourages everyone to have their vehicle checked out by a trusted mechanic, such as one an Approved Auto Repair facility, before departing on their trip. To learn more about this service visit aaa.com/repair.”

Across the South and Southeast states, gas prices range from as expensive as $2.74 in Florida to as cheap as $2.55 in Alabama. On the week, prices in the region are as much as four cents cheaper.

Area 07/26/2018 Week Ago Week Ago Difference Year Ago Year Ago Difference Date Record Price National $2.85 $2.86 -0.01 $2.28 +0.57 07/17/08 $4.11 Texas $2.63 $2.63 0 $2.09 +0.54 07/17/08 $3.98 Abilene $2.72 $2.75 -0.03 $2.14 +0.58 Amarillo $2.57 $2.53 +0.04 $2.04 +0.53 07/15/08 $4.01 Austin-San Marcos $2.61 $2.60 +0.01 $2.06 +0.55 07/17/08 $3.97 Beaumont-Port Arthur $2.61 $2.61 0 $2.05 +0.56 07/16/08 $4.00 Brownsville-Harlingen $2.59 $2.54 +0.05 $2.00 +0.59 College Station-Bryan $2.65 $2.66 -0.01 $2.10 +0.55 Corpus Christi $2.58 $2.55 +0.03 $2.02 +0.56 07/15/08 $3.96 Dallas $2.65 $2.61 +0.04 $2.19 +0.46 07/16/08 $3.98 El Paso $2.61 $2.68 -0.07 $2.07 +0.54 07/17/08 $3.97 Fort Worth-Arlington $2.63 $2.59 +0.04 $2.16 +0.47 07/16/08 $3.97 Galveston-Texas City $2.63 $2.65 -0.02 $2.09 +0.54 07/14/08 $3.97 Houston $2.62 $2.64 -0.02 $2.06 +0.56 07/17/08 $3.96 Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood $2.60 $2.59 +0.01 $2.04 +0.56 Laredo $2.60 $2.57 +0.03 $2.01 +0.59 Longview $2.63 $2.65 -0.02 $2.08 +0.55 Lubbock $2.55 $2.58 -0.03 $2.04 +0.51 McAllen $2.58 $2.53 +0.05 $1.99 +0.59 Midland $3.11 $3.12 -0.01 $2.18 +0.93 Odessa $3.04 $3.04 0 $2.17 +0.87 San Angelo $2.72 $2.79 -0.07 $2.12 +0.60 San Antonio $2.53 $2.53 0 $2.01 +0.52 07/16/08 $3.96 Sherman-Denison $2.56 $2.56 0 $2.11 +0.45 Texarkana $2.54 $2.56 -0.02 $2.10 +0.44 07/16/08 $3.98 Tyler $2.59 $2.60 -0.01 $2.05 +0.54 Victoria $2.58 $2.61 -0.03 $2.04 +0.54 Waco $2.58 $2.57 +0.01 $2.05 +0.53 Wichita Falls $2.53 $2.55 -0.02 $2.05 +0.48

