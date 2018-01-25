AAA Texas: Statewide Pump Price Average Rises Five Cents in One Week

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.33 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents more than last week and is 22 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.50 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.23 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.56, which is two cents more than this day last week and 27 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Today, drivers can find gas for $2.50 or less at 58 percent of gas stations across the United States. In Texas, all cities surveyed by AAA Texas have regular unleaded gas price averages less than the national average.

“This week, Texas drivers are paying an average of five cents more per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline than last week,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Senior Public Affairs specialist. “For the best fuel economy, drivers should maintain steady speeds. A vehicle burns extra fuel during acceleration. Use cruise control when appropriate to assist in remaining at a steady speed. For more tips on conserving fuel, find the Gas Watcher’s Guide on AAA.com”

In the south and southeast, Florida and Louisiana not only lead the region with the largest increases on the week, but land on this week’s top 10 states with the biggest change in pump prices. Florida drivers saw an increase of nine cents this week, while Louisiana saw a five cent jump.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m.

