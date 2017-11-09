AAA Texas: Strong Autumn Demand Sends Pump Prices Rising

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.30 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents more than last week and is 29 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average per gallon at $2.44, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.21 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.56, which is six cents more than this day last week and 36 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the latest gasoline demand measurement is the highest for the end of October since 2006. As consumers fill up their tanks more frequently, supply levels are tightening which is causing gas prices to increase.

“Market analysts note that consumers took advantage of unseasonably warm weather in recent weeks, with more people spending time outdoors, causing a spike in demand for gasoline, said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Senior Public Affairs Specialist. “With one of the busiest travel periods of the year around the corner, now is the time to address any vehicle maintenance needs. AAA Texas encourages motorists to make sure their vehicle is properly maintained before hitting the road for Thanksgiving holiday travel.”

While prices are increasing, Texas motorists are still paying some of the cheapest prices in the country for gasoline. Texas ranks 4th in the nation among states with the lowest gas prices. Meanwhile, drivers in Alabama ($2.21) are paying the least for a gallon of regular unleaded. Drivers on the West Coast are paying the most for gasoline in the United States.

The latest EIA report showed major inventory draws and increased exports, both of which have helped push oil prices higher. This news has given market observers renewed confidence in seeing oil prices pushing higher as supplies appear to grow tighter and demand remains strong.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign, at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas. Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/ .