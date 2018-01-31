AAA Texas: Super Bowl Sunday Party Tips for Safe Roads

(Coppell, TX) – The Super Bowl is set for Sun., Feb. 4, and families all over Texas are planning parties to watch the big game. AAA Texas urges partygoers and party hosts to plan ahead to keep themselves and their guests safe this weekend.

AAA Texas suggests if you plan to drink, plan not to drive. Drivers should designate a non-drinking sober driver, call for a cab or rideshare, or plan for an overnight stay wherever they go to watch the Super Bowl. Party hosts are reminded to consider designated drivers when stocking up for parties.

Regardless of who wins the big game, everyone wins by not drinking and driving. AAA Texas encourages you to:

Make plans to get home safely. If intending to consume alcohol, make plans to get home safely by selecting a designated driver or ensuring a cab or rideshare service is available from the party location.

Consider an overnight stay. If attending a party at a friend’s home, consider asking to stay overnight. If participating in festivities in a downtown or commercial area, look into hotel accommodations within walking distance.

If attending a party at a friend’s home, consider asking to stay overnight. If participating in festivities in a downtown or commercial area, look into hotel accommodations within walking distance. Have safe transportation options ready. If hosting a party with alcohol, compile a list of phone numbers including local cab companies to have readily available should guests need a safe way home.

If hosting a party with alcohol, compile a list of phone numbers including local cab companies to have readily available should guests need a safe way home. Take care of designated drivers and offer alternatives to alcohol. Plan to have non-alcoholic drink options available for designated drivers and others. Serve plenty of food so partygoers do not drink on empty stomachs.

AAA works year round to educate motorists about driving practices that will help keep them safe and reduce traffic-related crashes and the injuries that can result. DUIJusticeLink.aaa.com is an online resource offering impaired driving facts, transportation alternatives and expert advice.

AAA provides more than 58 million members with automotive, travel, insurance and financial services through its federation of 36 motor clubs and nearly 1,100 branch offices across North America. Since 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for safe mobility. Drivers can request roadside assistance, identify nearby gas prices, locate discounts, book a hotel or map a route via the AAA Mobile app. To join, visit AAA.com.

###