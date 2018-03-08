AAA Texas: As Texans Travel for Spring Break, Gas Prices Slightly Increase

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than last week and is 18 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.54 while drivers in El Paso are paying the least at $2.16 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.53, which is one cent less than this day last week and 23 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

2018 has seen fluctuating crude oil prices, strong gasoline demand and new U.S. oil production records creating a volatile gas price market from month to month for consumers. Across the U.S., gas prices have risen in 25 states over the last week. Some states have seen prices go up as much as nine cents for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. While Texas no longer has the cheapest prices in the nation for the week, the Lone Star State remains in the top 5. Alabama now has the lowest statewide average at $2.27.

“Many Texans will have to pay slightly more for gas this Spring Break compared to last year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson. “Impaired driving remains a serious issue in Texas. Those who intend to include alcohol in their Spring Break celebrations should plan ahead by saving a cab company or ridesharing service in their cell phone or designate a sober driver before having that first drink. Under no circumstance is it ever safe to get behind the wheel after consuming any amount of alcohol.”

Compared to the first week of March 2017, gas prices are more expensive in the South and Southeast region. Florida tops the region for the largest yearly price change. Drivers in the Sunshine State are paying 24 cents more on average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

