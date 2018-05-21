AAA Texas: More than Three Million Texans to Travel for Memorial Day Weekend; Most Since 2005

(Coppell, TX) – Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and Texans will kick off the season by traveling in near-record numbers. According to AAA, 3.4 million Texans and more than 41.5 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day weekend, nearly 5 percent more than last year and the most in more than a dozen years. With nearly 2 million additional Americans taking to planes, trains, automobiles and other modes of transportation, INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects travel delays on major roads could be more than three times longer than normal, with the busiest days being Thursday and Friday (May 24-25) as commuters mix with holiday travelers.

“Rising gas prices are not discouraging Texans from traveling this Memorial Day,” said Kent Livesay, Vice President & General Manager, AAA Texas. “Nearly three million Texans will travel away from home by automobile this Memorial Day Weekend, a figure we haven’t seen since 2005. A strong economy and growing consumer confidence are motivating Texans to kick off what we expect to be a busy summer travel season.”

By the numbers: 2018 Memorial Day holiday travel forecast

Texas

Mode of travel People Change from 2017

Automobile 2.9 million +4.7%

Air Travel 256,000 +7.2%

Other Travel (Trains, Buses) 162,000 +2.1%

Texas Total Travel Volume 3.4 million +4.7%

National

Mode of travel People Change from 2017

Automobile 36.6 million +4.7%

Air Travel 3.1 million +6.8%

Other Travel (Trains, Buses) 1.8 million +2.4%

National Total Travel Volume 41.5 million +4.8%

• Automobiles: The vast majority of travelers – 36.6 million – will hit the road this Memorial Day, 4.7 percent more than last year.

• Planes: 3.1 million people will travel by air, a 6.8 percent increase and the fifth year of consecutive air travel volume increases.

• Trains, Buses, Rails and Cruise Ships: Travel across these sectors will increase by 2.4 percent to 1.8 million passengers.

Drivers Beware: Worst Times to Hit the Road

For the 36.6 million Americans traveling by automobile, INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion on Thursday, May 24 and Friday, May 25 – in the late afternoon as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers. Several major U.S. metros could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip, while New Yorkers could see three times the delay.

“Ranked the most congested country in world, U.S. drivers are all too familiar with sitting in traffic,” said Graham Cookson, Chief Economist and Head of Research, INRIX. “Drivers should expect congestion across a greater number of days than in previous years, with the getaway period starting on Wednesday, May 23. Our advice to drivers is to avoid peak commute times in major cities altogether – traveling late morning or early afternoon – or plan alternative routes.”

Worst Days/Times to Travel

Metro Area Worst Day for Travel Worst Time for Travel Delay Multiplier of Normal Trip

Atlanta, GA Thursday, May 24 3:30 – 5:30 PM 1.6x

Houston, TX Thursday, May 24 4:30 – 6:00 PM 1.5x

Boston, MA Thursday, May 24 4:30 – 6:30 PM 1.8x

Washington, DC Thursday, May 24 4:30 – 7:00 PM 2.3x

San Francisco, CA Friday, May 25 3:00 – 5:30 PM 1.7x

Los Angeles, CA Friday, May 25 3:30 – 5:30 PM 1.9x

New York, NY Friday, May 25 3:30 – 6:30 PM 2.7x

Detroit, MI Friday, May 25 4:00 – 5:30 PM 1.5x

Chicago, IL Friday, May 25 4:00 – 6:00 PM 2.1x

Seattle, WA Friday, May 25 4:00 – 6:00 PM 1.8x

Source: INRIX