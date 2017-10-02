Aggravated Robbery in Conroe

On September 23, 2017 at about 00:42 hours, Conroe Police Officers were dispatched to 620 N. FM 3083W (Valero Corner Store) for an aggravated robbery that just occurred call. A 40-50 yr. old black male wearing a black V-neck shirt, black jeans, black baseball hat and sunglasses displayed a black semi-automatic type pistol and demanded the money in the register. The male was observed leaving in a red 2008-2013 year model Cadillac CTS. See suspect and vehicle pictures below.

If you can identify this suspect or have information regarding this robbery, please contact the Conroe Police Department at (936)522-3200 or police@cityofconroe.org / reference

Case #17-09-0793.