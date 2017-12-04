AMENDED NOTICE OF MEETING Montgomery Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) MEETING ON DECEMBER 5TH

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Montgomery Economic Development Corporation will hold a special meeting at 6:00 p.m. on December 5, 2017 at the Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, in Montgomery, Texas.

Call to Order

Open Public Comment

Approval of Minutes of October 16, 2017

Monthly Financial Report (October 2017)

Consideration and possible action regarding sign funding request -Amanda Hall for 312 John Butler Street

Consideration and possible action regarding Montgomery Soccer Club request for funding of irrigation system for soccer fields

Consideration and possible action regarding MEDC Meeting Schedule for December 2017.

Consideration and possible action regarding funding: Christmas in Montgomery Wine and Music Festival

Consideration and possible action regarding authorization to proceed with preparation of construction plans and technical specifications for the FM 149 Pedestrian Lighting Plan, to be included in the TxDOT FM 149 Improvements Project

Economic Development Report – Shannan Reid and Jack Yates —TxDOT/149, Home Focus Report on Projects, Misc. Updates

I certify that the attached notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board at City of Montgomery City Hall, 1 <2.!2 Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas, on the 1st day

of December 2017 at o’clock p.m. Ifurther certify that the following news media was notified of this meeting as stated above: The Courier