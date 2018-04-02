AMERICA’S ER- National Public Safety Telecommunications Week with Montgomery County Hospital District – April 10th @ 11am-4pm

Present coupons at facility or download and print here. America’s ER is celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunications Week with Montgomery County Hospital District on April 10th from 11am to 4pm at our facility located at the corner of Research Forest Drive and FM 2978. America’s ER will be honoring all uniformed 911 Montgomery County Hospital District employees with a discounted lunch from the delicious Moyz food truck at our facility. Everyone is welcome to join us at this special event to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public. Learn more. – CPR Classes at America’s ER – April 11th @ 10am-1pm

America's ER is a state-of-the-art Emergency Room and 24/7 Urgent Care Center dedicated to providing exceptional, timely and compassionate medical care with a distinct focus on remarkable customer service and community involvement. America's ER is conveniently located at the corner of Research Forest Dr. and FM 2978, next to Target in Magnolia! – FUNNY THINGS KIDS SAY – When it comes to health and how our bodies work, even adults get things wrong. It's no wonder that kids can get a little confused. Here are some of the funniest things kids have said and asked about health. ROUTINE CHECKUP? "My little sister was at the doctor's office for her annual check up–she had to be somewhere around 3. The nurse was asking all the standard coordination type questions–touch your nose, put your hands up, jump, etc. Being a healthy capable little devil, she's doing everything fine. Then, the nurse says, "stand on one foot." My little sister looks at the nurse, looks down, and hesitates. Then she walks over and stands on one of the nurse's feet." ACTING CHOPS "My girlfriend was in the pediatrician's office with her five-year-old son for a routine checkup. A nurse glanced at his chart and announced that he was overdue for a particular shot. When the nurse left the room, the little boy threw himself back upon the examination table and stage-whispered, in a wavering voice, 'Do you have any idea…(pause for drama)…what I've been through?'"

F45 Training Center Learn More. Learn more about us on our website! Learn more.