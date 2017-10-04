Arrest made in Conroe Aggravated Robbery

Within hours of sending out the press release seeking assistance from the community, news agencies and social media partners, multiple tips were received from concerned citizens and Montgomery County Crime Stoppers. This information assisted Conroe Police Detectives in the search for the subject wanted for the Aggravated Robbery of the Valero Corner Store (620 N. FM 3083W) that occurred on September 23rd.

After developing the case, an arrest warrant was issued for James Reginald Wimsatt, age 61 of Conroe. He was located and arrested shortly thereafter. Wimsatt is currently being booked at the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond.