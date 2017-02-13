Arrest Made in Robbery of Valero Store on FM 1485 in Conroe

On January 22, 2017, at 8:44 pm, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Valero Corner Store located at 14587 FM 1485 Conroe, TX 77306 in reference to a robbery.

Deputies arrived and met with the store clerk who advised that at 8:15 pm, a white male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans entered the store. The clerk advised that the male walked up to the register with his hand in the front pocket of the hoodie. The suspect stated he wanted all the money in the register while pointing with one hand and leaving the other in his pocket. The clerk believed that the suspect was concealing a gun and, fearing for his life, handed over the money from the register. The suspect then fled the store on a bicycle.

On February 2, 2017, at 9:36 pm, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Valero Corner Store located at 12464 FM 3083, Conroe, TX 77301 in reference to a robbery.

Deputies arrived and met with the store clerk who advised that at 9:30 pm, a slender white male wearing black pants and a dark blue hoodie entered the store.

The clerk advised that the suspect came to the counter at which time he put his hand over his face and left his other hand in his pocket and told the clerk to give him all the money in the register. The clerk believed the suspect had a gun in his hand that was in the hoodie so the clerk opened the register and gave the suspect the money from the register. The suspect exited the store and left the area on a bicycle.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office obtained video surveillance from both robberies and discovered that they were indeed were committed by the same suspect, 20 year old Brian Lee Taylor Jr. Taylor is currently in the Harris County Jail on unrelated charges and will be extradited to Montgomery County once the charges in Harris County are disposed of. Taylor is being charged with two counts of Robbery in Montgomery County.