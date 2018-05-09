THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (May 9, 2018) – The 15th annual CB&I TRI–The Woodlands Triathlon is set for Saturday, May 12, 2018, beginning at 7 a.m. The CB&I TRI is a USA Triathlon (USAT) sanctioned event, featuring a field of 1,300 participants.
To ensure runner and spectator safety for the 2018 CB&I TRI event, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for closing and re-opening lanes on streets along the race route, and residents are advised to plan accordingly during the morning hours during the event.
The race will start and finish at Northshore Park, and portions of Lake Woodlands, Gosling, Research Forest, Woodlands Parkway and Grogan’s Mill Road will be used for the race. It is expected that some traffic delays will be experienced during the morning, in and around the race route. Residents are encouraged to avoid delays and use alternate routes around the race, as areas along the race course will be closed to automobile traffic from 6 to 10:30 a.m.
Complete information, including estimated lane openings, can be found on the Traffic Information link on the Township’s CB&I race web page, www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov/450/Traffic-Impact. After the race starts, roads will re-open on a rolling basis as soon as the last participant has passed and all course support materials have been removed. These particular areas will be congested throughout the event, and residents are encouraged to use extreme caution while traveling throughout the course. Proper planning and awareness of lane closure schedules should help alleviate any major interruptions.
There will be a police officer at every intersection along the race route, and deputies will attempt to allow cars through, if and only when there is a safe opportunity. To view current route maps and estimated road opening times, please visit http://thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1522/CBI-Road-Closure-Map.
For more information, please call the dedicated traffic hotline at 281-210-2099 for traffic related questions. Through the end of the race on May 12, 2018, this phone number will be answered 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to races@thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov.
Photo: The 15th annual CB&I TRI–The Woodlands Triathlon is set for Saturday, May 12, 2018, beginning at 7 a.m. The community is advised to plan in advance for street closures along with route.