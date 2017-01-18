“BEARDED BANK BANDIT” STRIKES AGAIN Investigators Concerned About Aggressive Tactics – Crime Stoppers Offers an Up to $5,000 Cash Reward!

(HOUSTON, TX) – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force needs the public’s help in identifying the “Bearded Bank Bandit” who has robbed at least two Chase Bank locations in the last couple of weeks while wearing what tellers describe as a fake “James Harden-like beard”. Investigators are concerned about the gunman’s escalating and aggressive tactics. During his latest robbery this past weekend, he grabbed a bank employee and dug his gun into her side. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the bank robber. Bank surveillance photographs from both robberies are attached at the end of the press release, and can also be found on Twitter @FBIHouston and @miFBIHouston.

The latest robbery happened at the Chase branch located at 13070 Bellaire Boulevard in Houston, Texas on January 14, 2017. At approximately 9:20 a.m., the robber entered the bank and waited in line. When an employee attempted to help him, he aggressively grabbed the employee, dug his gun into her side, and walked her to the teller counter demanding $10,000 in cash. A teller gave the robber an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

Investigators believe the “Bearded Bank Bandit” is also responsible for the robbery of the Chase branch located at 1102 Silber in Houston, Texas on December 31, 2016. At approximately 9:45 a.m., the gunman entered the bank and verbally demanded $50,000 in cash while displaying a gun. Tellers gave the robber a considerably less, undisclosed amount of cash. After exiting the bank, the gunman hopped on a bicycle and fled the area. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

The bank robber is described as black male in his thirties, about 5’10” – 6’0” tall, weighing 150 – 165 pounds with a medium build. During the latest robbery, he wore a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and a beige baseball cap. During the December 31st robbery he wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, a dark gray or black jacket over the hooded sweatshirt, and a black baseball cap. During both robberies, the robber wore what tellers described as a fake “James Harden-like” beard. Witnesses say the robber also has shoulder-length braids or dreadlocks. During both robberies, he carried a black semi-automatic handgun.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the “Bearded Bank Bandit.” If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Stoppers of Houston app which can be downloaded at the app store for both iPhone and android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.