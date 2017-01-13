Birnham Woods Drive Project

Birnham Woods Drive improvement project to begin early February

SPRING- Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack is pleased to announce that the Birnham Woods Drive improvement project is set to begin early February.

“I am committed to improving mobility and safety in Precinct 3 and I believe this project does that,” Commissioner Noack said. The project will be built in two phases. The first phase, which is expected to begin early February and be completed by mid-March, will widen Birnham Woods Drive from a two-lane road to a four-lane road from Fuller Bluff to Grand Parkway. The second phase will widen Birnham Woods Drive from a two-lane road with a center turn lane to four lanes with a center turn lane from Grand Parkway to Waterbend Cove.

A traffic signal will also be installed at the intersection of Waterbend Cove and Birnham Woods Drive. Construction for the second phase will begin in the summer of 2017 and will be complete before school starts in August.

“I have received numerous phone calls from residents in that area concerned about their kids crossing Birnham Woods Drive to go to school,” Noack said. “With this project, we are installing a traffic signal which will make the students crossing Birnham Woods Drive much safer”.

The $1,296,845 project is wholly funded by the Precinct 3 Commissioner’s office out of its annual major projects fund.