Black Friday Bank Robber

This man robbed the Wells Fargo bank located at 2714 Smith St. in midtown Houston on November 24, 2017, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

He’s described as a black male in his mid-30s, approximately 5’7”- 5’8” tall, and weighing about 150 lbs. He wore a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and square-rimmed glasses.

Bank surveillance photographs of the suspect are attached. They can also be found on Twitter @FBIHouston.

Any distribution is greatly appreciated.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this bank robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Stoppers of Houston app which can be downloaded at the app store for both iPhone and android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.