Body found in Sam Houston National Forest

On Saturday, July 29th, 2017, approximately 9:57 A.M. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
contacted the Walker County Sheriff’s Office to notify that the body of Theresa Lynn Kirkpatrick was
discovered in the Walker County portion of Sam Houston National Forest.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Division, with the assistance of the Texas
Rangers, are treating this tragedy as a suspicious incident until proven otherwise. Justice of the Peace,
Judge Farris for Precinct 1 completed an inquest. An autopsy is pending at Montgomery County
Forensic Services. It is an ongoing investigation and will release further information as it becomes
available. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they go through this difficult time.
On Saturday, July 29th, 2017, approximately 9:57 A.M. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office