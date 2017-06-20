Body found in Willis neighborhood

On June 19, 2017, at approximately 8:00 AM the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 15400 block of Austin Rd in Willis in reference to a Welfare Check. Upon arrival, Deputies found a deceased white male lying on the ground in a small subdivision park at the end of Austin Road. The deceased has been identified as 35 year old Justin Preston Mosley, of Willis, TX.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide-Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation in the death. An autopsy was ordered by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack and results of that autopsy are pending. There is no indications of foul play in the death, but the cause of death is unknown at the time of this release.