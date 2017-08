Brazoria County Sheriff’s officials talk about the Drownings of 67-year-old Larry Lumpkin of Willis and 46-year old Dennis Roberson of Montgomery near San Luis Pass

Listen to the interview with Lieutenant Varon Snelgrove, click on the link below: http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/8-8-DROWINGS.mp3