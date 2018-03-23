BROOKSHIRE BROTHERS ON-LINE SHOPPING SERVICE LAUNCHES MONDAY IN MAGNOLIA

THERE IS A PROMO CODE YOU CAN ENTER. IT IS 3FREE

YOU CAN ORDER BEGINNING AT FIVE PM FRIDAY, MARCH 23RD, FOR MONDAY, MARCH 26TH

Brookshire Brothers Partners with Rosie to Bring eCommerce to Magnolia

Brookshire Brothers Anywhere begins curbside pick-up on March 26th

Lufkin, TX (March 13, 2018) – Brookshire Brothers announces the launch of its on-line shopping solution Brookshire Brothers Anywhere. The service, powered by Rosie, provides convenient, easy to use, time saving shopping for folks in Magnolia and surrounding areas. The on-line service starts Monday, March 26th with curbside pickup available at the Magnolia Brookshire Brothers location at 18535 FM 1488.

John Alston, President and CEO of Brookshire Brothers Inc., explains, “Our customers will enjoy the ease of shopping their favorite store whenever they want from wherever they want. Brookshire Brothers Anywhere is on-demand shopping that gives our customers the option of picking up their groceries up curbside. The in-store customer experience our shoppers are accustomed to in the Magnolia store is now theirs on-line. We like to say our personal service always goes the extra mile. “

Once a customer signs up to shop at BrookshireBrothers.com, they can use Rosie’s search engine to shop the Magnolia store. They can navigate by department, create custom grocery lists and use Rosie’s proprietary recommended items feature based on customers’ shopping habits. The platform also enables customers to interact with their personal shoppers. In addition to making notes about how green they want their bananas or how thick they like their steaks, customers can also make note of substitutions. It becomes a two-way conversation resulting in an even more interactive customer-personal shopper relationship.

Brookshire Brothers will host an online shopping launch party on Wednesday, March 28th at 12 Noon to showcase the new service.