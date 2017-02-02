Businesses Beware: Scam artists on the prowl Businesses targeted in bill payment fraud

The Woodlands, Texas – Con artists are using old tricks to target businesses across Southeast Texas.

The scheme involves calls from a scammer claiming to represent Entergy. The caller warns the business owner or manager of a past due electric bill payment, and threatens to disconnect service within the hour if payment isn’t made. The scammer then directs the customer to transfer funds electronically, sometimes through a system known as “MoneyPak” or “Green Dot.” This scam has typically targeted restaurant owners or other small business owners.

How can you protect yourself and keep from falling victim to this scam?

While the company does place courtesy calls if you are at risk for disconnection, these

are recorded calls, and are not calls from live customer service representatives. Entergy NEVER demands immediate payment.

While you may pay your Entergy bill by phone or credit card, it is ONLY through BillMatrix, a third-party vendor we use for this purpose.

You should never give your personal information to strangers. If a call sounds suspicious, call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with an Entergy customer service representative.

Also, you can manage your Entergy account and review account alert options to stay better informed by downloading the free Entergy smart phone app or visiting entergy.com to register for myAccount. Learn more with an infographic.

You should only use authorized methods and legitimate banking information to pay your Entergy bill. We offer several convenient ways:

Pay online – For no additional charge, you may securely log in to myAccount at com to conveniently pay your bill online.

– For no additional charge, you may securely log in to myAccount at com to conveniently pay your bill online. Pay by phone – You may pay your bill by credit card, debit card or electronic check by calling Entergy’s pay-by-phone provider, BillMatrix, at 1-800-584-1241. BillMatrix charges a $2.95 service fee.

– You may pay your bill by credit card, debit card or electronic check by calling Entergy’s pay-by-phone provider, BillMatrix, at 1-800-584-1241. BillMatrix charges a $2.95 service fee. Walk-in payment centers – Want to pay in person? You may pay your bill by cash,

check or money order at an authorized Quick Payment Center in your community. A convenience fee may apply.

Bank draft – You can avoid late fees by having your Entergy payment automatically deducted from your checking account each month. Entergy will mail a monthly billing statement to you for your records, showing the bill amount and bank draft date.

– You can avoid late fees by having your Entergy payment automatically deducted from your checking account each month. Entergy will mail a monthly billing statement to you for your records, showing the bill amount and bank draft date. Pay by mail – You can send a check by U.S. Mail to the remittance address shown on your bill.

If you believe you are a victim of this scam, you should notify the proper authorities, such as the local police or the state attorney general’s office. If you believe your Entergy account has been affected, call 1-800-ENTERGY (1?800?368?3749) to speak with an Entergy customer service representative.

