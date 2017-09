Caney Creek Cowboy Church is providing meals, supplies and other assistance to the Hurricane Victims

The church is located at 17703 Nonesuch Rd, Conroe, TX 77306 To listen to the interview with Pastor Mark Grimes, click on the link below: http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/9-7-COWBOY-CHURCH-1.mp3