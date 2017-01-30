CHILD PREDATOR ARRESTED IN EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Pct. 4 ICAC Investigators concluded a 4 month investigation this morning around 6am, when they along with the Houston Metro ICAC Task Force, served a search warrant on a residence located in the 22400 block of Yancy Rd in Porter, TX. McKay, Byron 9/10/52 from Porter, TX was arrested for the second degree felony charge of Possession of Child Pornography w/ Previous Conviction. McKay’s computer was allegedly found to have at least 4 videos of child pornography. McKay is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

Constable Rowdy Hayden quoted, “In an effort to help keep our children safe, we are working hard to keep violent child predators off of the street. I will absolutely not tolerate this in our area.”