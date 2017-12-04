Christmas Comes to New Waverly Rainy weather doesn’t deter children anxious to share their lists with Santa Claus

Santa arrived in a shiny red Fire Truck at the New Waverly Fire Station Sunday afternoon. For the third consecutive year, Firefighters have made room in their station for ole Saint Nick, thrilling hundreds of area children. A photographer snapped picture after picture as families made their way to the station to share in the festivities. Honey’s Coffee & Biscuits provided free hot cocoa and the New Waverly 4-H Community Club made homemade cookies for the event.

Santa himself arrived at 1 pm to greet the children and hear their stories of why they were not naughty this year. Firefighters even set up a mailbox for children to leave their letters for Santa to take back to the North Pole. Each family left with a series of digital photos with Santa for sharing with family and friends.

In spite of the rainy weather this year’s event was bigger and better than ever and is fast becoming a holiday tradition in New Waverly. The New Waverly Fire Department would like to thank everyone for coming out, and we especially want to recognize our partners, Honey’s Coffee & Biscuits and the New Waverly Community 4-H Club.