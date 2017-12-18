CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR’S DAY HOLIDAY CLOSURES

CITY OF CONROE

CLOSED ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22ND AND CHRISTMAS DAY

CLOSED NEW YEAR’S DAY

CITY OF HUNTSVILLE

CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY AND THE DAY AFTER

CLOSED NEW YEAR’S DAY

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY AND THE DAY AFTER

CLOSED NEW YEAR’S DAY

WALKER COUNTY

CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY AND THE DAY AFTER

CLOSED NEW YEAR’S DAY

RECYCLING

THE WOODLANDS TOWNSHIP

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (December 15, 2017) – The Woodlands Township reminds residents that there will be no solid waste collection services on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, 2017, and Monday, January 1, 2018, in observance of New Year’s Day.

Trash and recycling pick-up for the observed holiday and all subsequent days of the week will be delayed by one day. For instance, Monday service will occur on Tuesday and Tuesday service will occur on Wednesday, etc. Households with Friday service will receive pick-up on Saturday. All services will be affected, including trash, recycling, yard trimmings and bulk pick-up.

The Woodlands Recycling Center will maintain normal operating hours on Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Recycling Center is located at 5310 Research Forest Drive, next to the Recreation Center at Bear Branch Park.

To assist residents with recycling gift boxes and wrappings, additional holiday recycling pick-up will be offered on each household’s first solid waste service day following December 25, 2017.

Please note guidelines for holiday recycling:

Break down smaller gift and mailing boxes to consolidate into one box.

Put extra paper wrappings in a paper bag or small box.

Place bags and boxes at the curb next to the recycling cart.

The holiday recycling truck is a traditional rear-loading truck reserved only for holiday boxes and wrappings.

NO plastic bags, Styrofoam™, bubble wrap, ribbons, decorations or Christmas lights. Failure to follow guidelines will result in items being left at the curb.

Green Christmas trees will be picked up weekly by the yard trimmings truck as part of regularly scheduled curbside services.

Remove all decorations, lights and tanglers from the tree.

Remove the tree stand.

Place the tree at the curb on your regular service day.

Flocked Christmas trees require a special pick-up and must be landfilled.

Schedule as a bulk pickup by calling 800-800-5804.

Call at least two business days prior to your regular service day.

Additional household trash requires a pink extra service tag.

Purchase for $1.75/tag from The Woodlands Township offices, Kroger (Cochran’s Crossing, Alden Bridge and Sterling Ridge) and Randall’s (Grogan’s Mill and Panther Creek).

Attach one tag per bag of trash.

Each bag must weigh less than 40 pounds.

The Township also encourages residents to be mindful of neighbors during the holidays. Keep streets clear of parked cars on trash days to prevent blocked streets and missed pick-ups.

Please call Waste Management Customer Service at 800-800-5804 to report any issues. For more information about solid waste services in The Woodlands, please visit http://www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov/recycling or call 281-210-3800.