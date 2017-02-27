CISD Board of Trustees Approves New Director of Assessment, Evaluation, Accountability and School Improvement

CONROE, TEXAS (February 24, 2017) – At their meeting Tuesday night, the Conroe ISD Board of Trustees approved Dr. Tamika Taylor as the new Director of Assessment, Evaluation, Accountability and School Improvement.

In addressing the Board, Dr. Taylor stated, “Since 2005, it has truly been an honor to serve in various roles in the Conroe Independent School District. Starting my adventure at Runyan Elementary and completing my journey at Travis Intermediate has been an excursion that I have wholeheartedly embraced. I am looking forward to the next chapter in my journey in CISD. I vow to leave a legacy, be tenacious, work hard, and embrace the endearing vision that is already a part of this great district.”

Dr. Taylor currently serves as the principal of Travis Intermediate School. She has also served as an assistant principal at Rice Elementary and a counselor and teacher at Runyan Elementary.

Colleagues from the campuses at which Dr. Taylor has worked joined her at the meeting to show their support.

