CISD Board of Trustees Recognizes All-State Musicians

CONROE, TEXAS (February 28, 2017) – At their regularly scheduled February meeting, the Conroe Independent School District Board of Trustees gave special recognition to the 24 students from Conroe High School, Oak Ridge High School, The Woodlands College Park High School, and The Woodlands High School named 2017 Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State musicians.

The TMEA Texas All-State competition is a competitive process that begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in seven TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. These All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally-recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close.

Over 1,600 students are selected through a process that begins with over 64,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 15 ensembles (bands, orchestras, and choirs). Only the top 3% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians, and 24 of these students are from Conroe ISD.

Conroe ISD All-State musicians are:

Conroe High School – Jaydon Archie, Kayla Swan, Brandon Veazey, and Kyler West

Oak Ridge High School – Ben Bowman and Susan Falconer

The Woodlands College Park High School – Alan Boudreaux, Rachel Bradfute, Chris Chan, Amrutha Murthy, Kelly Orlando, Al Shaffer, Hannah Will, and Matthew Winningham

The Woodlands High School – Miranda Adcock, Paige DeJarnett, Derrick Eugenio, Varsha Iyer, Nathan Stanfield, Shelby Steele, Katie Stobbe, Kellyn Werner, Brandon Wiley, and Jason Wolfe

Dr. Robert Horton, Coordinator of Fine Arts, introduced these outstanding musicians and their instructors. Trustee Scott Moore presented each student with an award on behalf of the Board.

