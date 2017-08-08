CISD Board of Trustees Seeking Public Input on Naming of New School

CONROE, TEXAS (August 8, 2017) – The Conroe ISD Board of Trustees will be accepting name suggestions for Flex 18 through Friday, August 11. Since July 18, the District has received over 1,000 submissions through its website.

Conroe ISD will open Flex 18, a new intermediate school that will serve students in grades 5-6, in August of 2018 in the Grand Oaks Feeder Zone. Dr. Curtis Null, Deputy Superintendent of Schools, shared about the timeline and process for name submissions and selections at the July meeting of the Board of Trustees. The timeline is as follows:

July 18, 2017 – Initiate naming process

July 18-August 11, 2017 – Public suggestions for names submitted

August 15, 2017 – Submitted names shared with the Board

September 19, 2017 – Consideration of naming new school

Board Policy CW Local specifies that elementary schools may be named after geographical areas; prominent persons or public officials who have served the District or community with distinction; persons who have gained recognition in education or the arts; National or State heroes whose names lend prestige and status to an institution of learning and whose lives and achievements serve as positive role models for the students who will attend the particular school; and persons donating land or money for the facility.

Anyone interested in submitting a name for consideration may do so by visiting https://www.conroeisd.net/about/school-naming-process/.

