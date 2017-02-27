CISD Trustees Recognize Oak Ridge High School Cheerleading Team

CONROE, TEXAS (February 24, 2017) – The Conroe Independent School District Board of Trustees gave special recognition to the 2017 UIL 6A Band Dance State Champions at their February meeting.

The Oak Ridge High School Cheerleading Team competed in the UIL Spirit State Championships January 10-12 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. The team competed against over 120 6A teams and won the UIL 6A Band Dance Competition.

Members of the team are as follows: Amanda Wynn, Grace Blatney, Ashely Grewenig, Ally Alvarado, Destiny Clark, Laurel Loftin, Katie Luksa, Nicole Alebesun, Hannah Anderson, Jacey Gartner, Bri Stunda, Charli Uber, Brooke Hertzenberg, Amaya Bolanos, Lanisha Taylor, Maddy Gubser, Shelby Henry, Madi Prince, Sami Havemann, Abbey Rowe, Kameryn Granados, Skyler Carrell, Emily Noles, Cheyanne Parker, Daon Acosta, Jamie Derringer, Brittani Harvey, Tori Green, Bailey Moss, and Kimberley Knight.

Mr. Tommy Johnson, Oak Ridge High School principal, introduced coach Sarah Parker to the Board.

“These girls are excellent members of our community not just on the field or on a competition mat, but also in the classroom. We do great work outside of the school and just found out that we are ranked in the top ten teams to raise money for St. Jude’s Hospital, and this year we raised over $16,000,” shared Ms. Parker.

After presenting the team with a plaque, Trustee John Husbands congratulated them on their accomplishments and spirit of giving back to the community.

###