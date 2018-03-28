Citizens encouraged to take advantage of Tire and Electronics Recycling Day

The City of Huntsville’s 11th annual Tire and Electronics Recycling Day will be held Saturday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Recycling Drop-Off Center, located at 590 Interstate 45 North.

The intent of the Tire and Electronics Recycling Day is to recycle computers, printers, monitors, mice, keyboards, computer parts, scanners, televisions, cell phones, rechargeable batteries, plasma/LCD/LED screens, and stereos, in order to keep them out of landfills.

“This year, we are accepting tires,” said Daryl Uptmore, Public Works Director. “The first eight car or light truck tires are free. Our goal is to provide a service to our citizens, while cleaning up Huntsville.”

Uptmore said that there is a nominal fee for individuals bringing more than eight tires, only $2.50 per each additional tire.

“We will also be accepting semi-truck tires, with a $14 fee,” Uptmore said. “We will not be accepting any off-road tires.”

Residents can also dispose of car and small engine batteries at no cost during the event, which is being sponsored by Technocycle of Houston. For the last eight years, Technocycle has provided staff, trucks and packing supplies to haul away electronics. Over 154 tons of recyclable electronics have been collected since 2008, including over seven tons in 2017.

Technocycle offers a range of reliable options, including onsite and remote hard drive data erasure to Department of Defense standards, mechanical shredding of hard drives and tape media, and erasure or destruction of data on computers, copiers, printers, networking IT, cell phones and PDAs. All equipment will be either reused or recycled into commodities. No equipment is shipped or given away to another country.

All electronics have hazardous materials, such as lead, mercury, and cadmium. TechnoCycle performs data sanitization with specialized disk wiping software to ensure proper erasure of data.

For more information, call the City Transfer Station at 936-294-5712.