CITY OF HOUSTON ANNOUNCES CELEBRATION OF THE HOUSTON ASTROS FIRST-EVER WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP WIN Parade and celebration set for Friday, November 3 in downtown Houston

WHAT: Mayor Sylvester Turner invites all Houstonians to join him for the Houston Astros World Championship Parade and Celebration on Friday, November 3rd to honor and celebrate the team’s historic 2017 World Series win. “It’s a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history,” said Mayor Turner. “As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form.”

The parade staging area between Smith and Taft on Lamar will close to traffic at noon. The route will close to traffic beginning at 1PM for the parade honoring the players, coaches, staff and their families, culminating in a celebration at City Hall.

WHO: ? Mayor Sylvester Turner

Jim Crane

J. Hinch

Astros World Championship Team

Orbit

Bobby the Engineer

The Commissioner’s Trophy (aka World Series Trophy)

WHEN: Friday, November 3; 2 PM

SPONSORS: Coca Cola, Budweiser/Silver Eagle Distributors, Downtown Management District, Houston First, Crane Cartage Freight Services, Houston Astros, Mayor Sylvester Turner and the City of Houston

WHERE: The parade will begin on Smith at Lamar, proceed north on Smith, east on Walker, south on Milam, west on Pease, north on Smith, and ending at Lamar St.

PARKING: www.downtownhoustonparking.org

MORE INFO: www.houstontx.gov/astros