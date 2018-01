The City of Huntsville Tourism Department is accepting applications for 2018-19 Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) funding, and an informational workshop will be held January 31st to assist those applicants who are new to utilizing the funds.

KSTAR interviewed Kimm Thomas, Director of Tourism and Cultural Services for the City of Huntsville. Click on the link below to hear the interview: http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/1-19-KIMM-THOMAS-HUNTSVILLE-TOURISM-AND-CULTURAL-SERVICES.mp3