City of Shenandoah’s Spring Trash Bash March 24, 2018 8 am – 12 pm Public Works Facility
by Beth O'Brien | Mar 13, 2018 | Local News
The City will provide disposal of large unwanted household items, along with household hazardous waste disposal, green waste recycling (branches up to 6” diameter, leaves, yard waste), electronic and metal scrap recycling and reuse, and other standard recycling services (paper, plastic, aluminum, steel, etc.). There will be no additional fee for any of these services for Shenandoah residents.
|Household/Personal Chemical Waste: Cleaners, polishes, degreasers. drain cleaners, fluorescent light tubes, fluorescent light bulbs, pharmaceuticals (no controlled substances), oil-based paints, varnishes, spray paints, turpentine, solvents, craft and hobby chemicals. Pool chemicals, herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers will also be accepted.
Not Accepted: ammunition, explosives, medical waste, radioactive waste, smoke detectors, PCBs and dioxins, and tires.