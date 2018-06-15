City of Willis Community Development Corporation to meet June 18th

NOTICE OF MEETING COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORTION

CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Community Development Corporation of the above name City will be held on the 18th of June, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall at 200 N. Bell Street, Willis, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, to-wit:

Call to order the special

Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance, and Invocation

I Pledge Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Honor the Texas Flag. I pledge allegiance to thee Texas; one state under God, one and indivisible.

NEW BUSINESS Discuss and take action on the development of the City park property located at 305 Danville. Discuss and take action on commercial and industrial areas targeted street lighting Discuss and take action on purchase of a mower for parks Discuss and take action on 2018-19

REPORTS

Input from Board related to issues for possible inclusion on future agendas.

ADJOURN

Dated this 14th day of June, 2018 CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify that the above Notice of meeting of the Willis Community Development Corporation of the City of Willis is a true and correct copy of said Notice and that I posted a true and correct copy of said Notice on the bulletin board, in the City Hall of said City in Willis, Texas, a place convenient and readily accessible to the general public at all times, and said Notice was posted on June 14, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. and remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours preceding scheduled time of said meeting.

Dated this 14th day of June, 2018. CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

It is the policy of the City of Willis to afford disabled persons maximum access to all public meetings. The City of Willis will make reasonable accommodations to address the needs of persons with vision or hearing impairments or other disabilities, including the provision of readers or sign language interpreters when requested reasonably in advance.