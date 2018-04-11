Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $651 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $651 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 5 percent more than in April 2017. These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (April 2018)
|Recipient
|April 2018
Allocations
|Change from
April 2017
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$419.4M
|?5.4%
|?6.5%
|Counties
|$41.0M
|?11.4%
|?13.7%
|Transit Systems
|$145.0M
|?0.6%
|?4.8%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$45.6M
|?10.1%
|?16.7%
|Total
|$651.0M
|?5.0%
|?7.2%
For details on April sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.