Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $651 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $651 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 5 percent more than in April 2017. These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (April 2018) Recipient April 2018

Allocations Change from

April 2017 Year-to-date

Change Cities $419.4M ?5.4% ?6.5% Counties $41.0M ?11.4% ?13.7% Transit Systems $145.0M ?0.6% ?4.8% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $45.6M ?10.1% ?16.7% Total $651.0M ?5.0% ?7.2%

For details on April sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.