Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $660 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $660.4 million in local sales tax allocations for October, 1.6 percent more than in October 2016. These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (October 2017)
|Recipient
|Oct. 2017
Allocations
|Change from
Oct. 2016
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$430.5M
|?1.2%
|?3.0%
|Counties
|$41.4M
|?8.7%
|?5.1%
|Transit Systems
|$145.0M
|?0.5%
|?2.9%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$43.5M
|?7.3%
|?11.8%
|Total
|$660.4M
|?1.6%
|?3.6%
For details on October sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.