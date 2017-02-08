Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $859 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $858.6 million in local sales tax allocations for February, 1 percent less than in February 2016. These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2016 sales by businesses that report tax annually.

“The cities of Houston, Midland and San Antonio saw noticeable decreases in sales tax allocations,” Hegar said. “The cities of Round Rock, Frisco and Irving saw noticeable increases in sales tax allocations.”

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (February 2017) Recipient Feb. 2017

Allocations Change from

Feb. 2016 Year-to-date

Change Cities $563.8M ?0.9% ?1.5% Counties $47.8M ?6.3% ?2.3% Transit Systems $193.8M ?0.9% ?1.0% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $53.2M ?2.9% ?6.8% Total $858.6M ?1.0% ?1.5%

For details on February sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.