Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes Nearly $775 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $774.9 million in local sales tax allocations for November, 5 percent more than in November 2016. These allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly, and sales made in July, August and September by quarterly filers.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Nov. 2017) Recipient Nov. 2017

Allocations Change from

Nov. 2016 Year-to-date

Change Cities $507.5M ?4.3% ?3.1% Counties $45.9M ?14.2% ?5.9% Transit Systems $169.5M ?2.5% ?2.9% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $52.1M ?13.0% ?11.9% Total $774.9M ?5.0% ?3.7%

For details on November sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.