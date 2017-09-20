Comptroller’s Office Now Accepting Applications for Match the Promise Tuition Grants, Matching Scholarships

(AUSTIN) — Comptroller Glenn Hegar today reminded Texans applications are now being accepted for 2017-18 Texas Match the Promise Foundation? awards.

The foundation, in cooperation with the Comptroller’s office, encourages Texas families to save for college by offering competitive matching scholarships and tuition grants to Texas students who are beneficiaries of a Texas Tuition Promise FundSM (TTPF) account, the state’s prepaid college tuition plan.

“During the 2016-17 school year, the foundation approved Match the Promise scholarships for 65 students,” Hegar said. “We’re excited about awarding new scholarships to children who represent this state’s future.”

Fifth- through ninth-graders whose families have an annual income of $100,000 or less and who have a TTPF account may apply for the matching scholarships and tuition grants through Dec. 31, 2017. To be considered for a scholarship, students must write a career essay and meet other requirements. Complete details can be found at MatchThePromise.org or by calling 800-531-5441, ext. 3-7570.

Families also can enroll in TTPF during the scholarship application period if they haven’t already done so. TTPF allows families to lock in today’s prices for tomorrow’s tuition and school-wide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities. Get more information at TuitionPromise.org.

Match the Promise is funded by individuals who have donated the cash value of property held in the state’s unclaimed property program, as well as by donations from individuals, businesses and organizations and state employees through the State Employee Charitable Campaign. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt public charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions.