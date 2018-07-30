CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD SPECIAL MEETING JULY 31ST

NOTICE OF SPECIAL

CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

CONVENES: TUESDAY, July 31, 2018 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

AGENDA

A. Discussion of the Proposed FY 18-19 Operating Budget and Capital Improvement Budget. S. Williams B. Submission of the 2018 Effective and Rollback Tax Rates. S. Williams C. Consider a tax rate of $0.4175 and set two Public Hearings on the FY 18-19 tax rate. S. Williams D. Certification of Excess Debt Collections for FY 17-18. S. Williams E. Certification of Debt Service Collection Rate for FY 18-19. S. Williams

Adjourn.

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on 27th day of July 2018.