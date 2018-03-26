CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD SPECIAL MEETING MARCH 27TH

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING CITY COUNCIL OF CONROE, TEXAS

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS – CONROE CITY HALL – 300 WEST DAVIS, CONROE TUESDAY, March 27, 2018 – 8:30 a.m.

CALL TO ORDER – CALL OF ROLL

AGENDA

Discuss and consider a Resolution regarding two proposed Direct Annexation Parcels and one 3-Year Plan Annexation Parcel for ADJOURN

