Conroe City Council to hold Special Meeting Thursday, August 17th

NOTICE OF SPECIAL

CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17, 2017 – 9:30 A.M.

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

INVOCATION/PLEDGE

ACTION AGENDA

Discuss Proposed Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Operating and Capital Improvement Budgets.

2. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing for the purpose of a proposal to set the tax rate at $0.4175 per $100 assessed valuation for Fiscal Year 2017-2018.

Conduct hearing and receive comments

Reconvene Open Meeting

Adjourn