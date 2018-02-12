CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD SPECIAL MEETING THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15TH

NOTICE OF SPECIAL CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST. CONVENES: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2018 – 3:30 P.M. – ADJOURN
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
AGENDA
|1.
|Workshop Feb. 7, 2018
|2018 CVB Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) Grants.
|S. Overby
|2.
|Workshop Feb. 7, 2018
|Consider approving an amendment to Sec. 90-28, Downtown District Sign Regulations, City Code of Ordinances, to cover individual business or structure lighting in the downtown.
|N. Mikeska
|3.
|Workshop Feb. 7, 2018
|Consider approval of Bond Counsel.
|S. Williams
|4.
|December 2017 Monthly Financial Summary Report.
|S. Williams
|5.
|Ordering City of Conroe General Election for May 5, 2018.
|S. Gorjón
|6.
|Workshop Feb. 7, 2018
|Consider recommendation to proceed with the firm Garfield Public/Private LLC to conduct feasibility study for the Conroe Event Center.
|P. Virgadamo
|7.
|Workshop Feb. 7, 2018
|Consider recommendations for the Arts and Cultural Development Grant Program.
|M. Riggens
|8.
|Workshop Feb. 7, 2018
|Consider recommendation for Feasibility Study Services for The Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center.
|M. Riggens
|9.
|Consider amendment to C.A.R.E. Corp Contract.
|J. Christy
|10.
|Workshop Feb. 7, 2018
|Consider approval of an across-the-board cost of living increase (COLA) for City employees.
|S. Williams
|11.
|Consider contract with William Craft and wife, Valerie Craft authorizing the purchase of certain real property adjacent to McDade Park and authorizing the Mayor to take all actions necessary to complete the purchase in accordance with the contract.
|M. Winberry
|12.
|Payment of statements.
|S. Williams
Adjourn.
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 9th day of February 2018.
Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary