CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD SPECIAL MEETING THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15TH

1. Workshop Feb. 7, 2018 2018 CVB Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) Grants. S. Overby

2. Workshop Feb. 7, 2018 Consider approving an amendment to Sec. 90-28, Downtown District Sign Regulations, City Code of Ordinances, to cover individual business or structure lighting in the downtown. N. Mikeska

3. Workshop Feb. 7, 2018 Consider approval of Bond Counsel. S. Williams

4. December 2017 Monthly Financial Summary Report. S. Williams

5. Ordering City of Conroe General Election for May 5, 2018. S. Gorjón

6. Workshop Feb. 7, 2018 Consider recommendation to proceed with the firm Garfield Public/Private LLC to conduct feasibility study for the Conroe Event Center. P. Virgadamo

7. Workshop Feb. 7, 2018 Consider recommendations for the Arts and Cultural Development Grant Program. M. Riggens

8. Workshop Feb. 7, 2018 Consider recommendation for Feasibility Study Services for The Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center. M. Riggens

9. Consider amendment to C.A.R.E. Corp Contract. J. Christy

10. Workshop Feb. 7, 2018 Consider approval of an across-the-board cost of living increase (COLA) for City employees. S. Williams

11. Consider contract with William Craft and wife, Valerie Craft authorizing the purchase of certain real property adjacent to McDade Park and authorizing the Mayor to take all actions necessary to complete the purchase in accordance with the contract. M. Winberry