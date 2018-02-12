Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD SPECIAL MEETING THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15TH

by | Feb 12, 2018 | Local News

NOTICE OF SPECIAL CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST. CONVENES:            THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2018 – 3:30 P.M. – ADJOURN

 

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL

 

AGENDA

 

1. Workshop Feb. 7, 2018 2018 CVB Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) Grants. S. Overby
2. Workshop Feb. 7, 2018 Consider approving an amendment to Sec. 90-28, Downtown District Sign Regulations, City Code of Ordinances, to cover individual business or structure lighting in the downtown. N. Mikeska
3. Workshop Feb. 7, 2018 Consider approval of Bond Counsel. S. Williams
4. December 2017 Monthly Financial Summary Report. S. Williams
5. Ordering City of Conroe General Election for May 5, 2018. S. Gorjón
6. Workshop Feb. 7, 2018 Consider recommendation to proceed with the firm Garfield Public/Private LLC to conduct feasibility study for the Conroe Event Center. P. Virgadamo
7. Workshop Feb. 7, 2018 Consider  recommendations  for  the  Arts  and  Cultural  Development  Grant Program. M. Riggens
8. Workshop Feb. 7, 2018 Consider  recommendation  for  Feasibility  Study  Services  for  The  Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center. M. Riggens
9. Consider amendment to C.A.R.E. Corp Contract. J. Christy
10. Workshop Feb. 7, 2018 Consider approval of an across-the-board cost of living increase (COLA) for City employees. S. Williams
11. Consider contract with William Craft and wife, Valerie Craft authorizing the purchase of certain real property adjacent to McDade Park and authorizing the Mayor to take all actions necessary to complete the purchase in accordance with the contract. M. Winberry
12. Payment of statements. S. Williams

Adjourn.

 

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 9th day of February 2018.

 

 

 

Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary

 

 