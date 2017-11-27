Conroe City Council to hold Special Meetings November 29th, November 30th and December 1st

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

CITY COUNCIL OF CONROE, TEXAS

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS – CONROE CITY HALL – 300 WEST DAVIS, CONROE

WEDNESDAY, November 29, 2017 – 2:00 p.m.

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER – CALL OF ROLL

Closed session consultation with attorney pursuant to Texas Gov. Code Section 551.071 concerning the following pending claims and litigation:

San Jacinto River Authority GRP Contract litigation

Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District on District Rules

ADJOURN

EXECUTIVE SESSION : At any time during the meeting the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss the offer of a financial incentive for economic development purposes, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the presiding officer, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

CITY COUNCIL OF CONROE, TEXAS

PLACE: Lone Star Convention & Expo Center – Yellow Rose Conference Room 1

9055 Airport Road, Conroe, Texas 77303

TIME: THURSDAY, November 30, 2017 – 8:00 a.m.

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER – CALL OF ROLL

Mediation of disputed issues related to the regulation of groundwater by the Lone Star Conservation District

NOTE: THE CITY COUNCIL WILL CONVENE IN OPEN SESSION AND A QUORUM OF THE COUNCIL MAY ENGAGE IN ROUND TABLE PUBLIC DISCUSSION WITH THE MEDIATOR AND OTHER PARTICIPANTS CONCERNING THE SUBJECT OF THE MEDIATION.

THE COUNCIL MAY RECESS THE OPEN MEETING FROM TIME TO TIME TO ALLOW CLOSED DOOR CONFIDENTIAL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE MEDIATOR AND CITY REPRESENTATIVES THAT DO NOT INCLUDE A QUORUM OF THE CITY COUNCIL.

Closed session consultation with attorney pursuant to Texas Gov. Code Section 551.071 concerning the following pending claims and litigation:

Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District on District Rules

ADJOURN

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

CITY COUNCIL OF CONROE, TEXAS

PLACE: Lone Star Convention & Expo Center – Yellow Rose Conference Room 1

9055 Airport Road, Conroe, Texas 77303

TIME: FRIDAY, December 1, 2017 – 8:00 a.m.

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER – CALL OF ROLL

Mediation of disputed issues related to the regulation of groundwater by the Lone Star Conservation District

NOTE: THE CITY COUNCIL WILL CONVENE IN OPEN SESSION AND A QUORUM OF THE COUNCIL MAY ENGAGE IN ROUND TABLE PUBLIC DISCUSSION WITH THE MEDIATOR AND OTHER PARTICIPANTS CONCERNING THE SUBJECT OF THE MEDIATION.

THE COUNCIL MAY RECESS THE OPEN MEETING FROM TIME TO TIME TO ALLOW CLOSED DOOR CONFIDENTIAL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE MEDIATOR AND CITY REPRESENTATIVES THAT DO NOT INCLUDE A QUORUM OF THE CITY COUNCIL.

Closed session consultation with attorney pursuant to Texas Gov. Code Section 551.071 concerning the following pending claims and litigation:

Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District on District Rules

