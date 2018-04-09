Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP APRIL 11TH AND REGULAR MEETING APRIL 12TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

 

CONVENES:              WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES:         THURSDAY, APRIL 12, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN

 

 

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL

 

 

WORK SESSION

 

 

A. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing to consider waiver to the Code of Ordinances Chapter 98 – Telecommunications Towers; to allow placement of a tower in an area considered more than 50% residential, located at 103 Longview Street, Conroe, Texas.

·         Conduct hearing and receive comments Reconvene Open Meeting

 Mayor Powell
B. CIP Update. T. Woolley
C. Discuss  purchase  of  two  (2)  transit  vehicles  using  funding  from  Conroe  Industrial Development Corporation. T. Woolley
D. Discuss approval of a request to release two Access Easements and one Fire Apparatus Access Road Easement in The Woods of Conroe Subdivision, Section 2 and 3. T. Woolley
E. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing for a request to release two Access Easements and one Fire Apparatus Access Road Easement in The Woods of Conroe Subdivision, Sections 2 and 3.

·         Conduct hearing and receive comments Reconvene Open Meeting

 Mayor Powell
F. Discuss approval of a request to release a 20-ft. Utility Easement in Block 2 of Shady Grove Addition. T. Woolley
G. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing for a request to release a 20-ft. Utility Easement in Block 2 of Shady Grove Addition.

·         Conduct hearing and receive comments Reconvene Open Meeting

 Mayor Powell
H. Discuss professional design services contract with BGE to abandon lift stations. T. Woolley
I. Discuss Change Order request to postage budget. A. Houser
J. Discuss  Fire  Code  and  City  Ordinance  Variance  request  by  Spear  Point  Engineering regarding second fire access for Summerwood Subdivision. K. Kreger
K. Discuss updating the AV equipment in the EOC. K. Kreger

 

 

L. Discuss Internal Audit Update. S. Mattson
M. Discuss Hotel Audit Report. S. Mattson
N. Discuss action to approve the purchase of Nimble hardware to replace the existing City Hall equipment from Kudelski. S. Williams
O. Notice of General Election. S. Gorjón
P. Discuss recommendation to donate two used patrol vehicles to Precinct 2. P. Virgadamo
 

Q.

  

Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071, .072, .074 relating to:

·         Performance Evaluation of the City Administrator

·         Discuss acquisition of real property

·         SJRA GRP Contract Litigation

·         Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules

·         TCEQ Dockets 2018-0204-DIS & 2018-0205-DIS related to proposed MUDs 100 & 101 Reconvene Open Meeting

  

Mayor Powell
Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

 

 

 

 

RECESS

 

RECONVENE

 

 

 

 

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE

THURSDAY, APRIL 12, 2018 – 6:00 P.M.

 

 

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

 

ACTION AGENDA

 

1. Workshop Consider waiver to the Code of Ordinances Chapter 98 – Telecommunications Towers; to allow placement of a tower in an area considered more than 50% residential, located at 103 Longview Street, Conroe, Texas. N. Mikeska
2. Workshop Consider approval of a request to release two Access Easements and one Fire Apparatus Access Road Easement in The Woods of Conroe Subdivision, Sections 2 and 3. T. Woolley
3. Workshop Consider approval of a request to release a 20-ft. Utility Easement in Block 2 of Shady Grove Addition. T. Woolley
4. Workshop Consider  Fire  Code  and  City  Ordinance  Variance  request  by  Spear  Point Engineering regarding second fire access for Summerwood Subdivision. K. Kreger
5. Workshop Consider Notice for the May 5, 2018 General Election. S. Gorjón
6. Workshop Consider recommendation to donate two used patrol vehicles to Precinct 2. P. Virgadamo
7. Consider Ordinance consenting to the creation of Montgomery Co. Municipal Utility Districts No. 100 & 101. M. Winberry
CONSENT AGENDA
8. Workshop Consider  purchase  of  two  (2)  transit  vehicles  using  funding  from  Conroe Industrial Development Corporation. T. Woolley
9. Workshop Award professional design services contract to abandon lifts stations to BGE. T. Woolley
10. Workshop Consider Change Order request to postage budget. A. Houser
11. Workshop Consider updating the AV equipment in the EOC. K. Kreger
12. Authorize Mayor to sign bill of sale conveying retired police dog to his handler Jeremy Whatley. J. Christy
13. Workshop Consider Internal Audit Update. S. Mattson
14. Workshop Consider Hotel Audit Report. S. Mattson

 

 

15. Workshop Consider action to approve the purchase of Nimble hardware to replace the existing City Hall equipment from Kudelski. S. Williams
16. Consider Ordinance amending Code of Ordinances Section 46-3 prohibiting the discharge of a firearm in the corporate limits to establish exceptions conforming to the requirements of state law. M. Winberry
17. Commission and Board Meeting absences. T. Woolley
18. Payment of statements. S. Williams

 

 

Adjourn.

 

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 6th day of April 2018.

 

 