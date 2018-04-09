CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP APRIL 11TH AND REGULAR MEETING APRIL 12TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, APRIL 12, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
|A.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing to consider waiver to the Code of Ordinances Chapter 98 – Telecommunications Towers; to allow placement of a tower in an area considered more than 50% residential, located at 103 Longview Street, Conroe, Texas.
· Conduct hearing and receive comments Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|B.
|CIP Update.
|T. Woolley
|C.
|Discuss purchase of two (2) transit vehicles using funding from Conroe Industrial Development Corporation.
|T. Woolley
|D.
|Discuss approval of a request to release two Access Easements and one Fire Apparatus Access Road Easement in The Woods of Conroe Subdivision, Section 2 and 3.
|T. Woolley
|E.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing for a request to release two Access Easements and one Fire Apparatus Access Road Easement in The Woods of Conroe Subdivision, Sections 2 and 3.
· Conduct hearing and receive comments Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|F.
|Discuss approval of a request to release a 20-ft. Utility Easement in Block 2 of Shady Grove Addition.
|T. Woolley
|G.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing for a request to release a 20-ft. Utility Easement in Block 2 of Shady Grove Addition.
· Conduct hearing and receive comments Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|H.
|Discuss professional design services contract with BGE to abandon lift stations.
|T. Woolley
|I.
|Discuss Change Order request to postage budget.
|A. Houser
|J.
|Discuss Fire Code and City Ordinance Variance request by Spear Point Engineering regarding second fire access for Summerwood Subdivision.
|K. Kreger
|K.
|Discuss updating the AV equipment in the EOC.
|K. Kreger
|L.
|Discuss Internal Audit Update.
|S. Mattson
|M.
|Discuss Hotel Audit Report.
|S. Mattson
|N.
|Discuss action to approve the purchase of Nimble hardware to replace the existing City Hall equipment from Kudelski.
|S. Williams
|O.
|Notice of General Election.
|S. Gorjón
|P.
|Discuss recommendation to donate two used patrol vehicles to Precinct 2.
|P. Virgadamo
|
Q.
|
Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071, .072, .074 relating to:
· Performance Evaluation of the City Administrator
· Discuss acquisition of real property
· SJRA GRP Contract Litigation
· Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules
· TCEQ Dockets 2018-0204-DIS & 2018-0205-DIS related to proposed MUDs 100 & 101 Reconvene Open Meeting
|
Mayor Powell
|Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
|Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
RECESS
RECONVENE
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE
THURSDAY, APRIL 12, 2018 – 6:00 P.M.
PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
ACTION AGENDA
|1.
|Workshop
|Consider waiver to the Code of Ordinances Chapter 98 – Telecommunications Towers; to allow placement of a tower in an area considered more than 50% residential, located at 103 Longview Street, Conroe, Texas.
|N. Mikeska
|2.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a request to release two Access Easements and one Fire Apparatus Access Road Easement in The Woods of Conroe Subdivision, Sections 2 and 3.
|T. Woolley
|3.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a request to release a 20-ft. Utility Easement in Block 2 of Shady Grove Addition.
|T. Woolley
|4.
|Workshop
|Consider Fire Code and City Ordinance Variance request by Spear Point Engineering regarding second fire access for Summerwood Subdivision.
|K. Kreger
|5.
|Workshop
|Consider Notice for the May 5, 2018 General Election.
|S. Gorjón
|6.
|Workshop
|Consider recommendation to donate two used patrol vehicles to Precinct 2.
|P. Virgadamo
|7.
|Consider Ordinance consenting to the creation of Montgomery Co. Municipal Utility Districts No. 100 & 101.
|M. Winberry
|CONSENT AGENDA
|8.
|Workshop
|Consider purchase of two (2) transit vehicles using funding from Conroe Industrial Development Corporation.
|T. Woolley
|9.
|Workshop
|Award professional design services contract to abandon lifts stations to BGE.
|T. Woolley
|10.
|Workshop
|Consider Change Order request to postage budget.
|A. Houser
|11.
|Workshop
|Consider updating the AV equipment in the EOC.
|K. Kreger
|12.
|Authorize Mayor to sign bill of sale conveying retired police dog to his handler Jeremy Whatley.
|J. Christy
|13.
|Workshop
|Consider Internal Audit Update.
|S. Mattson
|14.
|Workshop
|Consider Hotel Audit Report.
|S. Mattson
|15.
|Workshop
|Consider action to approve the purchase of Nimble hardware to replace the existing City Hall equipment from Kudelski.
|S. Williams
|16.
|Consider Ordinance amending Code of Ordinances Section 46-3 prohibiting the discharge of a firearm in the corporate limits to establish exceptions conforming to the requirements of state law.
|M. Winberry
|17.
|Commission and Board Meeting absences.
|T. Woolley
|18.
|Payment of statements.
|S. Williams
Adjourn.
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 6th day of April 2018.