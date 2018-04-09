CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP APRIL 11TH AND REGULAR MEETING APRIL 12TH

A. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing to consider waiver to the Code of Ordinances Chapter 98 – Telecommunications Towers; to allow placement of a tower in an area considered more than 50% residential, located at 103 Longview Street, Conroe, Texas. · Conduct hearing and receive comments Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell

B. CIP Update. T. Woolley

C. Discuss purchase of two (2) transit vehicles using funding from Conroe Industrial Development Corporation. T. Woolley

D. Discuss approval of a request to release two Access Easements and one Fire Apparatus Access Road Easement in The Woods of Conroe Subdivision, Section 2 and 3. T. Woolley

E. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing for a request to release two Access Easements and one Fire Apparatus Access Road Easement in The Woods of Conroe Subdivision, Sections 2 and 3. · Conduct hearing and receive comments Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell

F. Discuss approval of a request to release a 20-ft. Utility Easement in Block 2 of Shady Grove Addition. T. Woolley

G. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing for a request to release a 20-ft. Utility Easement in Block 2 of Shady Grove Addition. · Conduct hearing and receive comments Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell

H. Discuss professional design services contract with BGE to abandon lift stations. T. Woolley

I. Discuss Change Order request to postage budget. A. Houser

J. Discuss Fire Code and City Ordinance Variance request by Spear Point Engineering regarding second fire access for Summerwood Subdivision. K. Kreger