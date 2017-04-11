Conroe City Council to hold Workshop April 12th and Regular Meeting April 13th

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, APRIL 13, 2017 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
|A.
|Discuss equipment bid award for Fire Engine #7 to various vendors based on low bid and best value bid award.
|K. Kreger
|B.
|Discuss request for partial release of an easement in the 336 Marketplace Commercial Development.
|S. Taylor
|C.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing for requested partial release of easement 8332585 in the 336 Marketplace Commercial Subdivision.
· Conduct hearing and receive comment Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|D.
|Discuss proposal for Construction Management Services for MP Clark Roadway and Longmire Road Widening Phase 2B and 3 Construction.
|S. Taylor
|E.
|Discuss Conroe-The Woodlands Urbanized Area Transit Advisory Committee amended Bylaws.
|T. Woolley
|F.
|Discuss increasing Purchase Order with Siddons Martin.
|S. Williams
|G.
|Discuss request to increase Purchase Order for temporary staffing to $90,000.00.
|S. Williams
|H.
|Discuss firms for Professional Audit Services for Grant Applicants.
|S. Williams
|I.
|Discuss awarding contract for solid waste and recycling management services to Waste Management.
|S. Williams
|J.
|Discuss scope of services for Downtown Development Plan.
|P. Virgadamo
|
K.
|
Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.072 relating to:
· Exchange, lease or value of real property
Reconvene Open Meeting
|
Mayor Powell
Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
RECESS
RECONVENE
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE
THURSDAY, APRIL 13, 2017 – 6:00 P.M.
PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
ACTION AGENDA
|1.
|Workshop
|Consider contract award for solid waste and recycling management services to Waste Management.
|S. Williams
|2.
|Workshop
|Consider scope of services for Downtown Development Plan.
|P. Virgadamo
|CONSENT AGENDA
|3.
|Consider Resolution supporting the Federal Fair Housing Act, and its amendments, in conjunction with National Fair Housing Month.
|N. Mikeska
|4.
|Workshop
|Consider award of equipment for Fire Engine #7 to various vendors based on low bid and best value bid award.
|K. Kreger
|5.
|Workshop
|Consider request for a partial release of an easement in the 336 Marketplace Commercial Development and authorize the Mayor to execute and deliver the release.
|S. Taylor
|6.
|Workshop
|Consider proposal for Construction Management Services for MP Clark Roadway and Longmire Road Widening Phase 2B and 3 Construction.
|S. Taylor
|7.
|Workshop
|Consider increase of Purchase Order with Siddons Martin.
|S. Williams
|8.
|Workshop
|Consider request to increase Purchase Order for temporary staffing to
$90,000.00.
|S. Williams
|9.
|Workshop
|Consider firms for Professional Audit Services for Grant Applicants.
|S. Williams
|10.
|Consider Resolution amending authorized representatives to TexPool.
|S. Williams
|11.
|Commission and Board Meeting absences.
|S. Taylor
|12.
|Consider City Council Minutes held March 22 & 23, 2017.
|S. Gorjón
|13.
|Payment of statements.
|S. Williams
Adjourn.
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 7th day of April 2017.
Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary