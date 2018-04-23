CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP APRIL 25TH AND REGULAR MEETING APRIL 27TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR
CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS
RECONVENES: THURSDAY, APRIL 26, 2018 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN
EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into
closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of
land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any
such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of
Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.
CALL TO ORDER
CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
A. Presentation/Update of Preliminary Downtown Conroe Plan presented by Toni Allender of
Hawes Hill Calderon, LLP.
P. Virgadamo
B. Discuss Design and Engineering Services for improvements to the Waterpark at the Conroe
Aquatic Center.
M. Riggens
C. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct First Public Hearing for the 2018 Direct
Annexation Parcels:
– Parcel 2018-01: Roman Hills, approximately 1,386 acres, located in the general
vicinity of Walden Road, south of SH-105 W., and extends southward to FM 2854
& Mail Route Road
– Parcel 2018-02: Del Lago Estates, approximately 97 acres of land, located in the
vicinity of Lake Conroe at Walden Road
– Parcel 2018-04: Judy Campbell Tract, approximately 610.2467 acres of land,
located in the general vicinity northeast of Conroe Park North Industrial Park
– Parcel 2018-05: Barton Woods/DR Horton Tract, approximately 6.701 acres of
land, located in the general vicinity of Creighton Road, south of Barton Woods
Subdivision
? Conduct hearing and receive comments
Reconvene Open Meeting
Mayor Powell
D. OPEB Trust (Retiree Insurance) FY 17-18 2nd Quarter Investment Report. S. Williams
E. FY 17-18 2nd Quarter Investment Report.
S. Williams
F. FY 17-18 2nd Quarter Revenue Update. S. Williams
G. Discuss Ordinance consenting to the creation of Montgomery County Municipal Utility Districts
No. 100 & 101.
M. Winberry
H. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas
Government Code Chapter 551.071 and 551.072 relating to:
? SJRA GRP Contract litigation
? Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules
? TCEQ Dockets 2018-0204-DIS & 2018-0205-DIS related to proposed MUDs 100 & 101
Reconvene Open Meeting
Mayor Powell
Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council
Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited
to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the
inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda
of a future meeting.
RECESS
RECONVENE
THURSDAY, APRIL 26, 2018 – 9:30 A.M.
CALL TO ORDER
CALL OF ROLL
INVOCATION/PLEDGE
PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing agenda items.
Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any
deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
ACTION AGENDA
1. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Second Public Hearing for the
2018 Direct Annexation Parcels:
– Parcel 2018-01: Roman Hills, approximately 1,386 acres, located in
the general vicinity of Walden Road, south of SH-105 W., and
extends southward to FM 2854 & Mail Route Road
– Parcel 2018-02: Del Lago Estates, approximately 97 acres of land,
located in the vicinity of Lake Conroe at Walden Road
– Parcel 2018-04: Judy Campbell Tract, approximately 610.2467 acres
of land, located in the general vicinity northeast of Conroe Park
North Industrial Park
– Parcel 2018-05: Barton Woods/DR Horton Tract, approximately 6.701
acres of land, located in the general vicinity of Creighton Road,
south of Barton Woods Subdivision
? Conduct hearing and receive comments
Reconvene Open Meeting
Mayor Powell
2. Consider Second Amendment to the City’s Capital Improvement Program
Budget for FY 17-18.
S. Williams
3. Consider Third Amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY 17-18. S. Williams
4. March 2018 Monthly Financial Summary Report. S. Williams
5. Workshop Consider Ordinance consenting to the creation of Montgomery County Municipal
Utility Districts No. 100 & 101.
M. Winberry
CONSENT AGENDA
6. Workshop Consider Design and Engineering Services for improvements to the Waterpark
at the Conroe Aquatic Center.
M. Riggens
7. Workshop FY 17-18 2nd Quarter Investment Report. S. Williams
8. Payment of statements. S. Williams
Adjourn.
