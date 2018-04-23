CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP APRIL 25TH AND REGULAR MEETING APRIL 27TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR

CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS

RECONVENES: THURSDAY, APRIL 26, 2018 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into

closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of

land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any

such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of

Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

WORK SESSION

A. Presentation/Update of Preliminary Downtown Conroe Plan presented by Toni Allender of

Hawes Hill Calderon, LLP.

P. Virgadamo

B. Discuss Design and Engineering Services for improvements to the Waterpark at the Conroe

Aquatic Center.

M. Riggens

C. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct First Public Hearing for the 2018 Direct

Annexation Parcels:

– Parcel 2018-01: Roman Hills, approximately 1,386 acres, located in the general

vicinity of Walden Road, south of SH-105 W., and extends southward to FM 2854

& Mail Route Road

– Parcel 2018-02: Del Lago Estates, approximately 97 acres of land, located in the

vicinity of Lake Conroe at Walden Road

– Parcel 2018-04: Judy Campbell Tract, approximately 610.2467 acres of land,

located in the general vicinity northeast of Conroe Park North Industrial Park

– Parcel 2018-05: Barton Woods/DR Horton Tract, approximately 6.701 acres of

land, located in the general vicinity of Creighton Road, south of Barton Woods

Subdivision

? Conduct hearing and receive comments

Reconvene Open Meeting

Mayor Powell

D. OPEB Trust (Retiree Insurance) FY 17-18 2nd Quarter Investment Report. S. Williams

E. FY 17-18 2nd Quarter Investment Report.

S. Williams

F. FY 17-18 2nd Quarter Revenue Update. S. Williams

G. Discuss Ordinance consenting to the creation of Montgomery County Municipal Utility Districts

No. 100 & 101.

M. Winberry

H. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas

Government Code Chapter 551.071 and 551.072 relating to:

? SJRA GRP Contract litigation

? Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules

? TCEQ Dockets 2018-0204-DIS & 2018-0205-DIS related to proposed MUDs 100 & 101

Reconvene Open Meeting

Mayor Powell

Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.

Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council

Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited

to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the

inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda

of a future meeting.

RECESS

RECONVENE

THURSDAY, APRIL 26, 2018 – 9:30 A.M.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

INVOCATION/PLEDGE

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing agenda items.

Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any

deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

ACTION AGENDA

1. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Second Public Hearing for the

2018 Direct Annexation Parcels:

– Parcel 2018-01: Roman Hills, approximately 1,386 acres, located in

the general vicinity of Walden Road, south of SH-105 W., and

extends southward to FM 2854 & Mail Route Road

– Parcel 2018-02: Del Lago Estates, approximately 97 acres of land,

located in the vicinity of Lake Conroe at Walden Road

– Parcel 2018-04: Judy Campbell Tract, approximately 610.2467 acres

of land, located in the general vicinity northeast of Conroe Park

North Industrial Park

– Parcel 2018-05: Barton Woods/DR Horton Tract, approximately 6.701

acres of land, located in the general vicinity of Creighton Road,

south of Barton Woods Subdivision

? Conduct hearing and receive comments

Reconvene Open Meeting

Mayor Powell

2. Consider Second Amendment to the City’s Capital Improvement Program

Budget for FY 17-18.

S. Williams

3. Consider Third Amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY 17-18. S. Williams

4. March 2018 Monthly Financial Summary Report. S. Williams

5. Workshop Consider Ordinance consenting to the creation of Montgomery County Municipal

Utility Districts No. 100 & 101.

M. Winberry

CONSENT AGENDA

6. Workshop Consider Design and Engineering Services for improvements to the Waterpark

at the Conroe Aquatic Center.

M. Riggens

7. Workshop FY 17-18 2nd Quarter Investment Report. S. Williams

8. Payment of statements. S. Williams

Adjourn.

