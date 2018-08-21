CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP AUGUST 22ND AND REGULAR MEETING AUGUST 23RD

NOTICE OF REGULAR

CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS

RECONVENES: THURSDAY, AUGUST 23, 2018 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session

pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel

matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open

session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

WORK SESSION

A. Discuss Texas Music Office – Conroe to become a Certified “Music Friendly Community”. S. Overby

B. Discuss a variance or exception to Chapter 14, Buildings and Building Regulations, Section 14.35 (f)

of the City Code of Ordinances, for a proposed commercial project known as the Loft Apartments,

located at 701 N. Frazier, to encroach into the building setback line to place an elevator and two sets

of stairs on the north side of building #1.

N. Mikeska

C. Discuss the partial abandonment of four easements in the proposed Cedar Creek Section 3

Subdivision.

T. Woolley

D. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing for a request of partial

abandonment of four easements in the proposed Cedar Creek Section 3 Subdivision.

? Conduct hearing and receive comments

? Reconvene Open Meeting

Mayor

Powell

E. Discuss a proposed interlocal agreement and installation of a school zone at Sacred Heart Catholic

School.

T. Woolley

F. Discuss approving new downtown LED lighting to be purchased in the current fiscal year.

N. McGuire

G. Discuss award of Chase Run waterline material bid to Coburn Supply Company. N. McGuire

H. Review of Schedule of Events and consideration of a Resolution authorizing Publication of Notice of

Intention to Issue Certificates of Obligation, in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed

$98,300,000 for the design, acquisition, construction and improvement of certain public works, and

authorizing certain other matters relating thereto.

S. Williams

I. Review of Schedule of Events and consideration of a Resolution authorizing Publication of Notice of

Intention to Issue Certificates of Obligation, in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed

$48,100,000 for the design, acquisition, construction and improvement of certain public works, and

authorizing certain other matters relating thereto.

S. Williams

J. Discuss funding for Veterans Memorial Park. Mayor

Powell

K. Discuss Ordinance denying request for rate increase made by Entergy Texas, Inc. filed on May 15,

2018; making findings with respect to such action and providing for effective date and other related

matters.

M. Winberry

L. Discuss proposed addendum to the Firearms Training Facility Agreement of 1994. J Christy

Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.

Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council

Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to

a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the

inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda

of a future meeting.

RECESS

RECONVENE

THURSDAY, AUGUST 23, 2018 – 9:30 A.M.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

INVOCATION/PLEDGE

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing

agenda items. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in

response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of

a future meeting.

ACTION AGENDA

1. Workshop Consider approving a variance or exception to Chapter 14, Buildings and

Building Regulations, Section 14.35 (f) of the City of Code of Ordinances, for a

proposed commercial project known as the Loft Apartments, located at 701 N.

Frazier, to encroach into the building setback line to place an elevator and two

sets of stairs on the north side of building #1.

N. Mikeska

2. Vote to ratify a Property Tax Revenue increase for FY 18-19. S. Williams

3. Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Operating Budget. S. Williams

4. Adoption of Debt Service Tax Rate for the 2018 tax year. S. Williams

5. Adoption of the Maintenance and Operations Tax Rate for the 2018 tax year. S. Williams

6. Adoption of the Tax Rate for the 2018 tax year. S. Williams

7. Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Capital Budget. S. Williams

8. Amend City Ordinance to reflect an increase in water and sewer rates. S. Williams

9. Consider FY 18-19 garbage and recycling rates. S. Williams

10. July 2018 Monthly Financial Summary Report. S. Williams

11. Workshop Consider approval of funding for the Veterans Memorial Park. Mayor Powell

CONSENT AGENDA

12. Workshop Consider the partial abandonment of four easements in the proposed Cedar

Creek Section 3 Subdivision.

T. Woolley

13. Workshop Consider approving new downtown LED lighting to be purchased in the current

fiscal year.

N. McGuire

14. Workshop Award Chase Run waterline material bid to Coburn Supply Company. N. McGuire

15. Workshop Consider Schedule of Events and approval of a Resolution authorizing

Publication of Notice of Intention to issue Certificates of Obligation, in an

aggregate principal amount not to exceed $98,300,000 for the design,

acquisition, construction and improvement of certain public works, and

authorizing certain other matters relating thereto.

S. Williams

16. Workshop Consider Schedule of Events and approval of a Resolution authorizing

publication of Notice of Intention to issue Certificates of Obligation, in an

aggregate principal amount not to exceed $48,100,000 for the design,

acquisition, construction and improvement of certain public works, and

authorizing certain other matters relating thereto.

S. Williams

17. Workshop Consider Ordinance denying request for rate increase made by Entergy Texas,

Inc. filed on May 15, 2018; making findings with respect to such action and

providing for effective date and other related matters.

M. Winberry

18. Council Minutes held July 31, 2018. S. Gorjón

19. Payment of statements. S. Williams

20. Workshop Consider proposed addendum to the Firearms Training Facility Agreement of

1994

J. Christy

Adjourn

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall,

300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 17th day of August

2018.

