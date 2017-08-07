Conroe City Council to hold Workshop August 9th and Regular Meeting August 10th

NOTICE OF REGULAR

CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS

RECONVENES: THURSDAY, AUGUST 10, 2017 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

WORK SESSION

A. Discus First Responder Organization (FRO) Affiliate Agreement with Montgomery County Hospital District (MCHD). M. Legoudes B. Discuss the proposed budget for Montgomery County Emergency Communication District (9-1-1). P. Virgadamo C. Discuss a Resolution authorizing use of the power of eminent domain to condemn fee title to 0.1883 acres of land in the Thomas Toby Survey, A-577, Montgomery County, Texas, for public use in connection with the construction and maintenance of Grace Crossing, a public street in the City of Conroe, Texas. Mayor Powell D. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071, 551.072 relating to: SJRA GRP Contract Litigation

Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules and DFC process Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda. Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

RECESS

RECONVENE

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10, 2017 – 6:00 P.M.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

INVOCATION/PLEDGE

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing agenda items. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

ACTION AGENDA

1. Workshop Consider a Resolution authorizing use of the power of eminent domain to condemn fee title to 0.1883 acres of land in the Thomas Toby Survey, A-577, Montgomery County, Texas, for public use in connection with the construction and maintenance of Grace Crossing, a public street in the City of Conroe, Texas. M. Winberry 2. Discussion of the proposed Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Operating Budget and Capital Improvement Budget S. Williams 3. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing on the Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Operating Budget. · Conduct hearing and receive comment Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell 4. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing for the purpose of a proposal to set the tax rate at $0.4175 per $100 assessed valuation for Fiscal Year 2017-2018. · Conduct hearing and receive comment Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell 5. Set adoption of Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Operating Budget. S. Williams CONSENT AGENDA 6. Workshop Consider approval of First Responder Organization (FRO) Affiliate Agreement with Montgomery County Hospital District (MCHD). M. Legoudes 7. Workshop Consider approval of the proposed budget for Montgomery County Emergency Communication District (9-1-1). P. Virgadamo 8. Commission and Board Meeting absences. S. Taylor 9. Consider City Council Minutes held July 12 and 13, 2017, July 20, 2017, July 24, 2017, and July 26 & 27, 2017. S. Gorjón 10. Payment of statements. S. Williams

Adjourn.

